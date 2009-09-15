Lunchtime Links!

Martini anyone? Win Katy Perry's delicious cocktail-inspired cocktail dress! [SoundsofBuzz.com]

Catfights on the set of SATC 2? Not a chance, says Kim Cattrall. [People.com]

A look back at Patrick Swayze's unforgettably sexy roles. [People.com]

Time for matching roller skates? Whip It's Drew and Ellen are BFFs! [Celebuzz.com]

Marc Jacobs's latest collection shocks and aweswith the introduction of flats. [Elle.com]

Live next door to the Obamas! Their Chicago neighbors put their house up for sale. [MichelleObamaWatch.com]

