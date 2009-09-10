Lunchtime Links!

Aniston sings! "I can carry a tune," promises the actress of her Goree Girls musical debut. [People.com]

Julianne Moore designed a whimsical bird cage charm for QVC to benefit Fashion Targets Breast Cancer. [QVC.com]

Narciso Rodriguez may partner with eBay on a lower-priced line! Doubtless famous fan (and noted bargain shopper) Michelle Obama has her fingers crossed. [NYmag.com]

No need to wait for New Moonchannel Bella and Edward with makeup from Twilight Beauty, now on presale. [TwilightBeauty.com]

Oh, Paula! Daytime mainstay Ellen DeGeneres will be moonlighting as the fourth judge on American Idol. [EW.com]

Bugaboo is no longer just about stylish strollersbeginning October 1st, the brand will be donating 1% of their revenue to (RED) to help fund AIDS education in Africa. [Bugaboo.com]