Lunchtime Links!

Katie Holmes adds designer to her resume, officially making her a quadruple threat! Expect to see classic mommy and me moments from Holmes & Yang collection debuting this fall. [WWD.com]

Miuccia Prada "liked it" when models ate it on the Prada runway. We think this sounds a bit cruel, but certainly makes for an interesting show! [NyMag.com]

Watch hottie Justin Timberlake's behind-the-scenes video from his Givenchy photo shooton repeat. [YouTube.com]

Competitive shoe bidding? Try your hand at locking in the lowest price on Louboutins and much more at theOutnet.com's Going Going Gone flash sale. [theOutnet.com]

Drop that doughnut! Early pictures of Bar Refaeli on the Sports Illustrated 2010 swimsuit shoot are being tweeted. [HuffingtonPost.com]

Rihanna's got amazing style, just ask her biggest fan, Taylor Swift! Get Ri's edgy Vintage 1 motorcycle jeans at Intermixonline.com and share in the stylish star's limelight. [IntermixOnline.com]