Lunchtime Links!

Sep 09, 2009

Lindsay Lohan was named "Artistic Adviser" for Ungaro—expect a season full of leggings. [WWD.com]

Spoiler Alert: SATC2 might involve a gay wedding and guest star Miley Cryus! [MSN.com]

Death Cab for Cutie's New Moon single is available for preview, but if that won't cut it, you can pre-order the entire soundtrack for $500! [Stylecaster.com]

Lunchtime Video: Check out Tyra Banks sans weave! [PeopleStyleWatch.com]

All-American brand Gap will debut a collaborative pop-up store with French boutique Merci in Soho tomorrow, featuring must-have items like these leopard gloves—tres chic! [NYMag.com]

Spoiler Alert: If you didn't catch the premiere of Melrose Place last night, don't click below! [People.com]

