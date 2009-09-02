Lunchtime Links!

Courtesy of YSL; Imaxtree; Johnstone/Kreusch/INFphoto; Carin Baer/AMC; Courtesy of Laduree; Courtesy of SNL
InStyle Staff
Sep 02, 2009 @ 2:00 pm

Lunchtime Video: Go behind-the-scenes at the making of YSL's Manifesto V. [YSL.com]

Follow Alexander McQueen on Twitter and get the inside scoop on his upcoming show! [Twitter.com]

Forget vampire fangs, now it's all about the long-haired werewolves and their dangerous claws.[People.com]

Get Betty Draper's flawless face with insider tips the Mad Men makeup artist. [PeopleStylewatch.com]

Put your foot in your mouth with these Laduree macaroons designed by the king of stilettos, Christian Louboutin. [FashionWeekDaily.com]

Saturday Night Live just got two new leading ladieswatch out Tina Fey! [Jezebel.com]

