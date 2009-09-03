Lunchtime Links!

Peter Som is rumored to be on the move again. His next fashion destination? The house of Tommy Hilfiger. [WWD.com]

Red Hot Sale Alert: Susan Farber handbags on sale at GiltFuse.com now! [GiltFuse.com]

Lunchtime Video: Get a sneak peek at Whitney Port's new man on the new season of The City. [People.com]

Supermodel Bar Rafaeli doesn't diet, in fact, she eats desserts! [TheInsider.com]

Fashion for a good cause: Kyle's Treehouse will be screen printing T-shirts at the tents during fashion week in support of Fashion for Autism. [KylesTreehouse.com]

Diane Sawyer will fill Charles Gibson shoes—er, heels—as the anchor for ABC's World News. [NYTimes.com]