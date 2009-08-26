Lunchtime Links!

InStyle Staff
Aug 26, 2009 @ 11:00 am

Hurrah! The Karl Who? tees and bags are back in stock. [Stylecaster.com]

Gucci designs a sleek watch to benefit Mary J. Blige's foundationits black diamond dial gives a whole new meaning to the word "bling." [WWD.com]

Ugly Betty's America Ferrera as a hotdogfunny or some form of fashion torture? [JustJared.com]

Star in your favorite movie with Yoostar's video service and make your Hollywood dreams a reality! [Yoostar.com]

White House fashion darling Jason Wu designs a doll inspired by his Fall collection. [FashionWeekDaily.com]

Chace Crawford as a '50s hunk in the September issue of Interviewgenius. [People.com]

