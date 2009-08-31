Lunchtime Links!

Forget Marc Jacobs, it's Prabal Gurung and the newest slew of designers we are dying to see come Fashion Week. [NYMag.com]

Victoria Beckham debuts her newest collection with models swinging from the rooftops—literally. [PeopleStylewatch.com]

The new Fenton-Fallon jewelry boutique is totally '80s, complete with a neon pink lip chair—awesome! [DailyCandy.com]

Jenna Bush is Today's newest correspondent, but don't expect political coverage from this former First Daughter. [Jezebel.com]

Gucci's newest campaign for UNICEF is inspired by a snowman in Africa—how fashionably ironic. [WWD.com]

Fashion Flashback: Lourdes dons a wedding dress in Madonna's new Celebration video—Like a Virgin anyone? [People.com]