Lunchtime Links!

Trend Alert! Spider braids are all that, just ask Leighton Meester and Rachel Zoe. [GraziaDaily.co.uk]

Harry Winston wants your opinion on the Hope Diamond's new setting. Now if only you could try it on for size... [Jezebel.com]

Summer lovin' had me a blast... which hot and heavy celeb couple will actually last? [People.com]

Paris boutique Colette will feature a few of Rodarte's favorite things for fall including a hand-painted edition of our favorite childhood book—Charlotte's Web. [WWD.com]

Want to play First Lady? Now your dress-up trunk is complete thanks to A.B.S.'s inauguration-inspired gown. [Bluefly.com]

Get thee to the Barneys Warehouse Sale, just be sure your underwear is internet-appropriate. [Brokelyn.com]