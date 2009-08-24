Lunchtime Links!

Tory Burch thinks Blake Lively is smart, not "some vacuous little starlet." [FashionWeekDaily.com]

Get a sneak peak at Rachel Zoe's studio and find out her personal style staples (hint: sky-high platforms!) [HuffingtonPost.com]

Is Xavier Samuel giving Robert Pattinson a run for his money as resident, rumpled hottie on the set of Eclipse? [Eonline.com]

Lauren Bush, co-founder of the Feed Projects, launches a new gender-friendly backpack in hopes that guys will get involved. [WWD.com]

Famed photographer Sam Haskins comes out of the woodworks after two decades with a new book with Tommy Hilfiger, Fashion Etcetera. [NYMag.com]

Venezuela takes it all at the Miss Universe pageant, crowning its resident beauty Stefania Fernandez the winner. [People.com]