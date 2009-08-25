Lunchtime Links!

Milla Jovovich wears a Temperley London gown on her wedding day—brides everywhere swoon. [Style.com]

What do Jil Sander and Mickey Mouse have in common? Uniqlo. The cartoon mouse is set to appear on a line of apparel for the Japanese brand. [WWD.com]

Reality check: even Cindy Crawford admits she has cellulite! [People.com]

Uber-cool pop trio Chairlift models the Marc by Marc Jacobs fall collection in an even cooler video. [Saks.com]

What do you get when you mix Liberty florals with an Hermes scarf? Neckwear genius! [Fashionista.com]

Get 25 percent off the Westin's famed 10-layer Heavenly Bed—Debra Messing is a fan! [Westin.com]