Lunchtime Links!

Cousart-Ramirez-Rios/ JFX; Courtesy of Disney; Dpa/ABACA; Courtesy of Sacks.com; Courtesy of Hermes; Kevin Winter/Getty
Milla Jovovich wears a Temperley London gown on her wedding day—brides everywhere swoon. [Style.com]
What do Jil Sander and Mickey Mouse have in common? Uniqlo. The cartoon mouse is set to appear on a line of apparel for the Japanese brand. [WWD.com]
Reality check: even Cindy Crawford admits she has cellulite! [People.com]
Uber-cool pop trio Chairlift models the Marc by Marc Jacobs fall collection in an even cooler video. [Saks.com]
What do you get when you mix Liberty florals with an Hermes scarf? Neckwear genius! [Fashionista.com]
Get 25 percent off the Westin's famed 10-layer Heavenly Bed—Debra Messing is a fan! [Westin.com]