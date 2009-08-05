Lunchtime Links!

First Lady of chic, Michelle Obama, tops Vanity Fair's best-dressed list. [VanityFair.com]

Sale alert! Up to 85% off Fendi, Chloe and Marc Jacobs and more. [TheOutNet.com]

Baldwins and Bettys are buggin' out! '90s classic Clueless is being made into a Broadway musical. [Glamour.com]

The Rodarte duo will design their lust-worthy creations for Target. [WWD.com]

Downtown chic is a mere mouse click awayAlexander Wang launches an online store. [AlexanderWang.com]

After eight seasons of making it her own, Paula Abdul leaves American Idol. [People.com]

