Lunchtime Links!

Mandel Ngan/Getty; Courtesy of theoutnet.com; Courtesy of Paramount Pictures; Dave M. Benett/Getty; Courtesy of Alexander Wang; James Devaney/WireImage
First Lady of chic, Michelle Obama, tops Vanity Fair's best-dressed list. [VanityFair.com]
Sale alert! Up to 85% off Fendi, Chloe and Marc Jacobs and more. [TheOutNet.com]
Baldwins and Bettys are buggin' out! '90s classic Clueless is being made into a Broadway musical. [Glamour.com]
The Rodarte duo will design their lust-worthy creations for Target. [WWD.com]
Downtown chic is a mere mouse click awayAlexander Wang launches an online store. [AlexanderWang.com]
After eight seasons of making it her own, Paula Abdul leaves American Idol. [People.com]