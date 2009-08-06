Lunchtime Links!

InStyle Staff
Aug 06, 2009 @ 11:15 am

American Idol to maintain high levels of fabulosityVictoria Beckham will be a guest judge next season! [People.com]

EW tracked down Katherine Heigl's LBD from The Ugly Truth. No word on where to score Gerard Butler. [EW.com]

Padma Lashki reveals how she keeps her model figure while eating her way through Top Chef. [nytimes.com]

Producers of CW's new Melrose Place have heard our prayers! Heather Locklear has been asked to reprise her role as Amanda. [People.com]

Smarty pants star Ashley Judd joins the Harvard student body. [JustJared.com]

True Blood meets true life: Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer are engaged! [People.com]

