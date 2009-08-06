Lunchtime Links!

Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullen/Sipa Press; Courtesy of Giorgio Armani; Frazer Harrison/Getty; Robert Voets/CBS; Joe Kohen/Getty; Wenn
American Idol to maintain high levels of fabulosityVictoria Beckham will be a guest judge next season! [People.com]
EW tracked down Katherine Heigl's LBD from The Ugly Truth. No word on where to score Gerard Butler. [EW.com]
Padma Lashki reveals how she keeps her model figure while eating her way through Top Chef. [nytimes.com]
Producers of CW's new Melrose Place have heard our prayers! Heather Locklear has been asked to reprise her role as Amanda. [People.com]
Smarty pants star Ashley Judd joins the Harvard student body. [JustJared.com]
True Blood meets true life: Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer are engaged! [People.com]