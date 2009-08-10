Lunchtime Links!

InStyle Staff
Aug 10, 2009 @ 12:00 am

Learn how to walk (or not) from brave volunteers who put the craziest shoes from the Fall 2009 collections to the teetering test. [NYMag.com]

On again off again couple, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, attend pal Marcus Foster's concert at LA's Hotel Cafe. [People.com]

G.I. Joe's smokin' hot baroness, Sienna Miller, might have something to do with the film's box office blowout over the weekend. [EW.com]

Mariah Carey and Jessica Simpson show their support for Feeding America in Macy's charitable "Come Together" ad campaign. [StyleWatch.com]

Brush up on personal styling tips with Scott "The Sartorialist" Schuman's new book featuring the best of his street style photos. [FabSugar.com]

Kim Kardashian debuted newly blond locks at the Teen Choice Awards last night—love it or hate it? [StyleWatch.com]

