Luna Is Adorably Excited by Dad John Legend's TIME Magazine Cover

It looks like Luna Simone Stephens is a total daddy's girl.

John Legend was recently named to this year's TIME 100 list, and his daughter appears to be quite proud of her famous father for making the cut. The darling tot—who celebrated her first birthday earlier this month—had no trouble recognizing him on his celebratory TIME magazine cover. In a video the singer shared to Instagram today, little Luna gets very excited when she realizes that Legend is featured on the weekly magazine.

"Luna, who's that?" mom Chrissy Teigen can be heard asking in the background of the clip. Luna excitedly responds by repeating the word "dada" several times while pointing at her dad's picture and picking up the issue.

"Luna likes the new #Time100 cover!" Legend cutely captioned the 'gram.

Luna likes the new #Time100 cover! A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Apr 26, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

Legend and Teigen were among the many celebs who attended the TIME 100 Gala in New York City last night, where he was honored for his spot on the annual list and gave a dazzling musical performance. "Thanks again to @time! What a wonderful celebration last night at the #Time100Gala!" he wrote alongside a photo of himself with the magazine.

Thanks again to @time! What a wonderful celebration last night at the #Time100Gala! A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Apr 26, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Blown Away by Luna’s Birthday Presents from Kris Jenner

Cute this family be any cuter?