Lululemon's Kids' Line, Ivivva, Is Inspiring a New Generation of Fashionable Yoga Addicts

Get ready for your 6-year-old daughter to have a more stylish outfit than you for yoga class (you know her downward dog is already better than yours!).

That's right: Lululemon’s brand for young yogis, Ivivva Athletica, is expanding at an increasingly rapid rate. By the end of this year, Ivivva (pronounced "ih-vee-va") will have doubled the number of North American stores that it had in 2013 (for a total of 20)—and that's on top more than 30 showrooms.

The children's line launched in 2009 in Canada, where Lululemon originated, and is geared toward girls between 6 and 15 years old. It offers sports bras, leggings, yoga pants, leotards, jackets, and hoodies in sizes 4 to 14 and the stores hold exercise classes (much like Lululemon branches) as well as support groups for young girls.

As for whether the prices are on par with Lululemon: well, they are a little lower. An Ivivva hoodie can cost you $78, compared to a $108 Lululemon hoodie. For the young yogi in your life, an item from Ivivva may be the perfect gift.

