Luke Perry Hospitalized After Suffering Reported Stroke

Following reports that actor Luke Perry suffered a stroke on Wednesday, InStyle can confirm that the 90210 alum is currently being hospitalized. A rep for the Riverdale star told us “Mr. Perry is currently under observation at the hospital.”

According to TMZ, paramedics responded to a call from the 52-year-old’s Sherman Oaks, Calif. home at 9:40 am and was brought to a nearby hospital. Perry’s current condition remains unclear.

Coinciding with this sad news, it was recently announced that the ‘90s teen soap opera that elevated Perry to a household name, 90210, will get a revival series to feature members of the original cast, including Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, and Gabrielle Carteris. Perry, who plays Archie Andrews’s dad, Fred Andews, on CW’s Riverdale, has yet to sign on for the reboot.

We will provide updates to this story as they become available.