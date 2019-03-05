This Luke Perry Story Has All of Hollywood Feeling Sentimental

Actor Luke Perry passed away on Monday after suffering a massive stroke at the age of 52. Since the news broke, Hollywood has gathered around its fallen TV star, sharing sentiments and memories about the 90210 and Riverdale alum.

Among tributes from those who knew him best, actor Colin Hanks, who admittedly only met the actor once, shared a truly sweet story about the late Perry.

Image zoom Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

“I only met him once but the story is too good not tell given today’s sad events,” Hanks began. “My wife and I are on a plane back from Mexico. Couple of rows ahead of us, these two brothers, young kids, are beating the hell out of each other. Their poor parents are powerless to stop the crying, yelling and screaming. If you're a parent you understand."

"Sometimes there's nothing you can do. It was like this for close to two hours," he continued. "Then about 10 minutes before landing it starts to get real bad. Out of nowhere, a man comes from first class. Hat, beard, sunglasses, blowing up a balloon. He ties it off, hands it off like he's holding out a sword to a king. Kneeling, head down, arms up. Kids calm down in milliseconds. Plane damn near bursts into applause. 15 minutes longer and it probably would have started WWIII, but we landed before that could happen. We get off the plane, are waiting on line in customs. Finally get a good look at the guy and I say to my wife ‘Holy shit. I think that balloon man/hero is Luke Perry.’"

He went on to share that Perry had some kind words about Hanks's role in his show, Fargo, "which kinda blew my mind."

"I start singing his praises about how long I've admired him and also about the move with the balloon. ‘That's a pro move! You can't teach that!’ I say. He tells me he always flies with a couple of balloons for that very reason, to give to screaming kids. Don't know if that's true, but have no reason to believe it wasn't. Guy seemed like a true gent. Gone way too damn soon. Also, I'll be damned if I don't start traveling with some spare balloons," he concluded.

RELATED: Celebrities React to Luke Perry's Death with Emotional Tributes

A legion of famous Hanks and Perry fans clamored to the ‘gram, including Hanks’s stepmom Rita Wilson and ex-girlfriend Busy Philipps.

We’ll forever stan this particular balloon man.