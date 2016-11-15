Luke Perry Pays Tribute to 90210 Co-Star Shannen Doherty: "None of Us Are Up Here Without Shannen"

Dylan still has Brenda's back. While Luke Perry sat on a Beverly Hills 90210 panel with several other actors from the show at Rewind Con in Chicago, he shared sweet words about his former costar Shannen Doherty, who is battling breast cancer and wasn't on hand for the event.

"Here's the deal. None of us are up here today without Shannen," Perry said. "Oftentimes, Shannen's contributions to the show get forgotten or they somehow get minimized."

Although Dylan and Brenda played a pair of high school lovebirds on the '90s episodic, there have been rumors that there were plenty of rifts between them and the rest of the cast while they filmed the show.

"She gets thrown under a bus," Perry continued. "I've been accused of driving that bus. The reality is she's a very big part of the success of that program." The thesp added that he learned a lot from her, saying, "I'm just really glad she was there for me as a scene partner."

"Any of the issues or anything anyone ever talked about with Shannen, one thing I could always tell them was when she was on the mark and we were doing our work, I had no problems."

While Doherty stepped away from the acting scene after getting diagnosed with breast cancer, she has been documenting her treatment on Instagram, and sharing inspirational and raw posts about her condition.

In one of her latest posts, she paid tribute to her friends—one of whom had also battled breast cancer. "Two women who've dealt with breast cancer and one ridiculously supportive friend. These are the moments in life that matter," she wrote. "The small things. The things others view as trivial. And then there's your best friend..... boss as sh*t laying down some truth We should all be so lucky as to have an @annemkortright in our lives. And @echoviebysusie ain't no slouch either!!! #cancertruth #fightlikeashando #fightlikeagirl #bossassh*t."