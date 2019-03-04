Celebrities React to Luke Perry's Death with Emotional Tributes

The social media tributes have begun pouring in following news of Luke Perry's death. The actor died on Monday after suffering a "massive" stroke last week. He was 52.

Following the initial news of his stroke, the actor's castmates from both Beverly Hills, 90210, as well as his current project, Riverdale, shared their support on Twitter and Instagram.

Sharon Stone, herself a stroke survivor, also gave words of encouragement.

On Monday, Perry's Riverdale costar (and a former teen idol herself), Molly Ringwald, was among those remembering the actor. "My heart is broken," she tweeted. "I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family."

Read the heartfelt remembrances below:

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019

When I was lucky enough to work with Luke Perry I told him about the pillow of his face I used to sleep with and he yelled "You are such a weirdo!" at me and it was the best. Sending love to his friends and family. — Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was a great actor and truly one of a kind. Watching him on 90210 was one of the reasons why I wanted to move to LA. Thinking of his family and friends on and off the set. Rest in peace. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 4, 2019

So shocking so young! RIP sweet Luke. My love goes out to your family and friends. “Luke Perry passes away just days after the Beverly Hills 90210 star was rushed to the hospital” pic.twitter.com/lkTlKbh8Fj — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry - Irreplaceable beautiful and kind human being, incredible friend, generous actor and adoring father to Jack and Sophie and loving partner to Madison we are all heartbroken. You are the love and you are the light. pic.twitter.com/X3ycTvmXsb — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 4, 2019

I am so shocked, devastated for his kids and friends and family. I’m just in disbelief ....

You will be missed Luke! Sending love to all pic.twitter.com/ycmpvD8zIT — Kristin Davis (@KristinDavis) March 4, 2019

Rest Luke — the way you always treated me (and anyone I ever introduced you to, no matter how much they screamed and squealed with joy and excitement) — in peace. #RIPLukePerry



Cherish every moment. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Cgd9qeVKRX — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) March 4, 2019

L.P.



you

made every

situation better,

my man.



your

elegance

your wit

your charm

and

your giant heart,

inspired and

enchanted so many

of us,

on countless

occasions,

with brilliant aplomb.



R.I.P good sir.



i am

truly honored

to have known you

all of these years.



©️



❤️ — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) March 4, 2019

Dearest Luke,

I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind. — Ian Ziering (@IanZiering) March 4, 2019

IN SHOCK. DEAR GOD... Luke Perry, ‘90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ Star, Dies at 52 https://t.co/4yEQvqUd72 via @variety — Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) March 4, 2019

Condolences to the family of Luke Perry. 😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 4, 2019

I don’t understand how he’s gone.



His soul always shined so bright. His smile. His talent. His kindness. He was always the coolest person in the room.



Rest with the angels, sweet Luke. I will never forget you. pic.twitter.com/17AzJD491m — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was humble and kind every time we crossed paths. I’m so sorry to hear of his passing. — scott foley (@scottkfoley) March 4, 2019

RIP Luke Perry. In high school we all wanted to be as cool as you. — Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) March 4, 2019

So so sad. Rip Luke https://t.co/2rqy7BvZCp — MARIA MENOUNOS (@mariamenounos) March 4, 2019

Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Luke Perry 💔#RIP Luke Perry.

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔

My condolences to Luke’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/fylYeHeTX3 — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) March 4, 2019