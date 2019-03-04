Celebrities React to Luke Perry's Death with Emotional Tributes
RIP, Luke.
The social media tributes have begun pouring in following news of Luke Perry's death. The actor died on Monday after suffering a "massive" stroke last week. He was 52.
Following the initial news of his stroke, the actor's castmates from both Beverly Hills, 90210, as well as his current project, Riverdale, shared their support on Twitter and Instagram.
Sharon Stone, herself a stroke survivor, also gave words of encouragement.
On Monday, Perry's Riverdale costar (and a former teen idol herself), Molly Ringwald, was among those remembering the actor. "My heart is broken," she tweeted. "I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family."
Read the heartfelt remembrances below: