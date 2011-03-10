Luisa Spagnoli: The Label Behind Kate Middleton's Red Suit

Who made the red skirt suit Kate Middleton wore last week? Luisa Spagnoli! Here's a little background information: The Italian ready-to-wear label was founded in Perugia in 1928, and has been helmed by four generations of the Spagnoli family (Luisa’s great-grandchildren currently run the company). The brand entered the spotlight after pioneering angora knitwear, People reports, which is made from the wool of super fluffy Angora rabbits (Luisa Spagnoli even bred them!). The clothes weren't available outside of Italy until recently, thanks to the brand’s strict distribution policies. Luisa Spagnoli is considering selling in the U.S., but until then, fans of the ladylike looks will have to travel to Europe to purchase the collection. Click through to see more pieces from the line. Could these show up on Kate Middleton?