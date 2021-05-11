Lucy Liu Wore the Chunkiest White Platforms in the Rain
No rain will ruin this parade.
An unexpected downpour wasn't going to get Lucy Liu down. A week after she spoke about how her role in Charlie's Angels normalized Asian representation in movies, she shared an outfit post from an outing in New York City that showed off a pair of chunky white Giuseppe Zanotti platform sandals. Rain or shine, she paired the shoes with a short, coral-print, long-sleeved dress and an umbrella.
"Even when it rains, NY always shines," she wrote on Twitter and Instagram. The Stella McCartney dress featured statement puffy sleeves and a very of-the-moment bubble hem.
Amid violent attacks on Asian Americans, Liu has been outspoken about her roles and representation. She recently said that she didn't want to be cast "only in 'typically Asian' roles because they reinforce stereotypes." That, she explained, is why Charlie's Angels was "so important" to her.
"As part of something so iconic, my character Alex Munday normalized Asian identity for a mainstream audience and made a piece of Americana a little more inclusive," she wrote in the Washington Post.
She also took the opportunity to address critics who called her role in Kill Bill a "dragon lady."
"Kill Bill features three other female professional killers in addition to Ishii," she wrote. "Why not call Uma Thurman, Vivica A. Fox or Daryl Hannah a dragon lady? I can only conclude that it's because they are not Asian. I could have been wearing a tuxedo and a blonde wig, but I still would have been labeled a dragon lady because of my ethnicity."