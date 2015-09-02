Lucy Liu Shares Another Sweet Photo of Her Son, Rockwell

Walter McBride/WireImage
Jennifer Davis
Sep 02, 2015 @ 2:45 pm

Less than a week after announcing the birth of her son, Rockwell Lloyd Liu, Lucy Liu has posted another adorable photo of her newborn bundle of joy on Instagram.

The Elementary actress took to the social media platform to thank fans for their kind words after she shared the news. "Rockwell and I so appreciate all your warm wishes!" she captioned the photo, which shows Liu holding her son and looking adoringly at him as he sleeps soundly (below).

Rockwell and I so appreciate all your warm wishes! 🍼❤️

A photo posted by Lucy Liu (@lucyliu) on

He's just as cute as can be!

RELATED: Lucy Liu Is Now a Mom! See Photos of Baby Rockwell Lloyd

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!