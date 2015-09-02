Lucy Liu Shares Another Sweet Photo of Her Son, Rockwell

Less than a week after announcing the birth of her son, Rockwell Lloyd Liu, Lucy Liu has posted another adorable photo of her newborn bundle of joy on Instagram.

The Elementary actress took to the social media platform to thank fans for their kind words after she shared the news. "Rockwell and I so appreciate all your warm wishes!" she captioned the photo, which shows Liu holding her son and looking adoringly at him as he sleeps soundly (below).

Rockwell and I so appreciate all your warm wishes! 🍼❤️ A photo posted by Lucy Liu (@lucyliu) on Sep 1, 2015 at 12:32pm PDT

He's just as cute as can be!

