Lucy Liu Is Now a Mom! See Photos of Baby Rockwell Lloyd

Surprise! Lucy Liu is now a mom. On Thursday the Charlie's Angels actress shared the news with the world by posting a photo of herself with her new baby boy, Rockwell Lloyd Liu, on Instagram. "Introducing the new little man in my life, my son Rockwell Lloyd Liu. In [love]!" she wrote in the caption:

Introducing the new little man in my life, my son Rockwell Lloyd Liu. In ❤️! A photo posted by Lucy Liu (@lucyliu) on Aug 27, 2015 at 2:29pm PDT

Liu also shared the news on Twitter and offered another glimpse at the tiny tyke:

Little Rockwell Lloyd "was brought into the world via gestational carrier," her rep told People, and both "Mom and baby are healthy and happy."

The 46-year-old actress currently stars on the CBS drama Elementary, which returns for its fourth season this fall. Congrats to the new mother!

