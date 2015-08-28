Lucy Liu Is Now a Mom! See Photos of Baby Rockwell Lloyd

Meredith Lepore
Aug 28, 2015 @ 8:15 am

Surprise! Lucy Liu is now a mom. On Thursday the Charlie's Angels actress shared the news with the world by posting a photo of herself with her new baby boy, Rockwell Lloyd Liu, on Instagram. "Introducing the new little man in my life, my son Rockwell Lloyd Liu. In [love]!" she wrote in the caption:

Liu also shared the news on Twitter and offered another glimpse at the tiny tyke:

Little Rockwell Lloyd "was brought into the world via gestational carrier," her rep told People, and both "Mom and baby are healthy and happy."

The 46-year-old actress currently stars on the CBS drama Elementary, which returns for its fourth season this fall. Congrats to the new mother!

