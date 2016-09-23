Watch Lucy Liu Casually Slide Into a Full Split While Wearing a Dress on The Late Late Show

Lucy Liu may be 47 years old, but she can still kick some butt. The Elementary star appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday night and proved that she has definitely still got it.

“You did all your own stunts in Charlie’s Angels and Kill Bill. Do you feel, if it came to it, that you could still kick some ass?” Corden asked her.

“I could still kick a little ass if necessary,” she responded, with cheers from the audience. “I probably got a little something left … I’m still a little flexible. I can’t do a high kick because I have a dress on, but I could probably try and do splits again.”

The actress and new mom, who looked adorable in a black tulle mini, kicked off her black pumps and proceed to gracefully slide into a full split, raising her arms in victory.

Caption this...(tune in tonight) @latelateshow A photo posted by Lucy Liu (@lucyliu) on Sep 22, 2016 at 6:14pm PDT

That’s one heck of a secret talent! Watch the incredible video above.