Lucy Liu's New Bob Is So '90s

Another day, another celebrity gets a bob. This time, Lucy Liu is the latest star to embrace the year's biggest hair trend alongside Kristen Bell, Kim Kardashain, Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, and Ashley Benson. Liu showed up to a New York City gala on October 17 with a pin-straight blunt bob that hits right at her chin. She wore her bang-less cut parted to the side, with the front pieces tucked effortlessly behind her ears, and the ends curled inwards. The look has a total '90s vibe, and we're feeling it.

Dramatically cutting off all of your hair all at once is one way to get a bob, but Liu's bob didn't happen in a single session. Instead, the actress has been gradually going shorter throughout the summer. In May, the actress had a mid-length cut when she got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame:

In August, the star debuted a long bob cut, which she wore in waves while promoting Why Women Kill:

And finally, her new cut. Liu gave her followers a close up of her new bob on Instagram. "This chic new cut by @_marcosantini1 is too good not to highlight," she wrote in the caption, giving her longtime stylist Marco Santini a shoutout for the chop. We can't say we don't agree with her.

Liu's blunt bob looks amazing on her, and we can't wait to see how she styles it next.