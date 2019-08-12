The Under-$20 Products That Keep Lucy Hale's Skin Shine-Free

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Wearing a full face of makeup in the middle of the summer always feels like a risk. Sweating is inevitable, so the wrong foundation can get cakey in the heat, and a bright lip can easily melt off. Somehow, Lucy Hale managed to avoid all of these warm weather makeup struggles at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, which took place on an outdoor stage in Hermosa Beach, California.

Hale, who also served as the award shows's host, wore a matte red lipstick, rosy blush, and showed off her clear, shine-free complexion. Amazed at how the actress was able to keep her skin from getting greasy and shiny throughout the entire show, I turned to Hale's makeup artist, Kelsey Deenihan, to find out how she made her makeup sweat proof.

It turns out that while a makeup primer can help keep your makeup from slipping and sliding all over your face, the skincare products you use to prep your skin are even more important. It might seem counterintuitive to add more moisture to your face, but Deenihan actually dual-moisturized Hale's skin to ensure that her makeup stayed fresh all night. She used Sephora Collection All Day Hydrator all over the actress' face, then applied Sephora Collection's Super Matte Moisturizer to just her T-zone to prevent excess shine. Deenihan also added a few drops of Sephora Collection's Ultra Glow Serum to Hale's cheekbones and high points of her face to give her a little bit of a radiant, not greasy glow.

"The matte finish in the T-zone will combat any unwanted natural oils from creeping up on that hot beach carpet, while the added glow serum will keep the cheeks looking fresh!," Deenihan tells me. Using three different moisturizers probably sounds expensive, but surprisingly, all of the skincare products the makeup artist used are under $20.

Now that I know layering hydrating products is what's going to help my makeup go on smooth and stay that way, I had to know what red lipstick Deenihan used on Hale. Good news: It's just as affordable as the skincare products in the makeup artist's TCA kit. Deenihan created Hale's classic matte red lip with fittingly-named e.l.f. Cosmetics' Moisturizing Lipstick in Red Carpet.

Guess I'm making a drugstore run after I go to Sephora today.