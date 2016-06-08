Lucy Hale Teases the Big Decision Her Pretty Little Liars Character Will Make in the Upcoming Season

For the past six seasons, we've spent our Tuesday nights following the stars of Pretty Little Liars through the ups and downs of love, friendship, and teenage angst, all while being stalked and tortured by a rage-texting lunatic. At this point, it's safe to say that we're die-hard PLL fans.

In anticipation of the upcoming seventh season of Freeform's hit series, we took a special trip to Rosewood (aka the Los Angeles set where the show films) to chat with cast member Lucy Hale about what the new season holds for her character Aria Montgomery, and the other liars. And oh boy, did she tease something big!

Hale alluded to a huge love life decision Aria will make in Season 7. "Ultimately, she makes a decision that will alter the rest of her life," she told InStyle in a Facebook Live interview. What could this mean? Hit play on the above video to watch the full broadcast.

Catch Hale and her co-stars Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, and Sasha Pieterse when Pretty Little Liars Season 7 premieres June 21 at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.