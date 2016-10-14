Lucy Hale's Chunky Marigold Sweater Is the Answer to Our Fall Fashion Dreams

WENN
Kelsey Glein
Oct 14, 2016 @ 6:45 pm

Lucy Hale just keeps the winning fall outfits coming.

The Pretty Little Liars star stepped out for a coffee run in Los Angeles yesterday wearing a perfectly polished fall ensemble, and we have our fingers crossed that her Starbucks cup is filled with a seasonally appropriate Pumpkin Spice Latte.

For her outing, the 27-year-old donned a chunky marigold Lovers + Friends turtleneck sweater and contrasting black kick flare jeans that featured a cropped and frayed hemline. She accessorized her look with a pair of nude leather flats that came complete with a black cap-toe and small matching bow. Retro round oversize Sunday Somewhere sunnies, a black leather clutch, and an assortment of delicate earrings finished off her outfit. Hale pulled her signature brunette strands back into a low bun and donned a fresh face of makeup.

Love her look? You're in luck. You can pick up Hale's exact rib knit sweater for $160 on loversandfriends.com now.

RELATED: Lucy Hale's Flirty Floral Top and Skinny Jeans Are the Perfect Addition to Your Fall Wardrobe

VIDEO: 9 Times Lucy Hale Gave Us Short Hair Envy on Instagram

We're adding it to our shopping cart ASAP.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!