Lucy Hale's Chunky Marigold Sweater Is the Answer to Our Fall Fashion Dreams

Lucy Hale just keeps the winning fall outfits coming.

The Pretty Little Liars star stepped out for a coffee run in Los Angeles yesterday wearing a perfectly polished fall ensemble, and we have our fingers crossed that her Starbucks cup is filled with a seasonally appropriate Pumpkin Spice Latte.

For her outing, the 27-year-old donned a chunky marigold Lovers + Friends turtleneck sweater and contrasting black kick flare jeans that featured a cropped and frayed hemline. She accessorized her look with a pair of nude leather flats that came complete with a black cap-toe and small matching bow. Retro round oversize Sunday Somewhere sunnies, a black leather clutch, and an assortment of delicate earrings finished off her outfit. Hale pulled her signature brunette strands back into a low bun and donned a fresh face of makeup.

Love her look? You're in luck. You can pick up Hale's exact rib knit sweater for $160 on loversandfriends.com now.

We're adding it to our shopping cart ASAP.