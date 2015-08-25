Lucy Hale Has an Exciting New Hair Gig

Talk about hair goals. Lucy Hale has landed an exciting new gig—the singer and actress is officially the face of Blowpro hair products. Considering the Pretty Little Liars star has been serving up some serious hair envy all year (one look at her tousled bob will have you booking a salon appointment), we couldn’t think of a better fit for the brand.

It sounds like Hale, who sports her perfect blowout in the gorgeous campaign photo (above), shares a similar sentiment. “On and off set, I am constantly changing up my hair cut, color and style. Blowpro has such a wide variety of styling products and tools that help me achieve beautiful hairstyles and feel confident any given day of the week,” the star says. “Their fresh approach to beauty and high quality products made the partnership a natural fit for me.”

While announcing her new role to fans on Instagram, Hale also spread the word on a major Blowpro sale. All of the brand's products will be available for 50 percent off on blowpro.com from now until August 31.

Excited to partner with @blowpro_hair ! In honor of the big news get 50% off their amazing products right here :) blowpro.com A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Aug 24, 2015 at 2:19pm PDT

