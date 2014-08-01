Lucy Hale: "I'm Kind of a Control Freak When It Comes to Clothes"

Lucy Hale may be having her best year yet! The star's debut album Road Between dropped last month, her hit TV show Pretty Little Liars is in the midst of its dramatic 5th season, she was just named Hollister’s first ever celebrity collaborator, and last night she gave an exclusive performance on the Honda Stage at the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles.

We caught up with the actress-turned-country singer at the event to discuss all things music and fashion after she performed her set. "It’s hard to describe your personal style, but I typically go for a boho vibe," Hale, wearing a Sass & Bide romper and Balmain belt (pictured above) tells InStyle.com. "I’m the complete opposite of Aria (Hale's Pretty Little Liars character). What you see in the videos, what you see when I’m on stage, that’s who I am."

Speaking of music videos, Hale just dropped her latest this week for her new single "Lie a Little Better," and her ensemble in the clip can only be described as bohemian-meets-rockstar. "I knew that I wanted this look to be a edgier, because my first video was a more stripped down and really down to earth. This song is a more rock than the other one, so I wanted it to have a more glam to it," says Hale of the inspiration behind her outfit. "I love fashion. I’m involved with every aspect of everything I do, and I’m kind of a control freak when it comes to clothes. Sometimes it’s a problem!"

Courtesy Photo

The first installment of Hale's collaboration with Hollister hits stores August 8, and she couldn't be more thrilled. The 30-piece collection is inspired by her off-duty wardrobe, and will include dresses, oversized sweaters, sweat pants, rompers (her favorite!), leggings, skirts, and tops with an easy, So-Cal vibe.

"When they approached me I immediately jumped at the opportunity, because they’re very comfortable, very casual, but this line is very flirty and fun, too," Hale shares. "Its basically putting my closet into someone else’s closet. I’ve always loved fashion, so to get to actually have a part in designing was new for me, but fun. I really think people are going to like it. I grew up liking Hollister, too, so it’s very cool."

Check out her music video for "Lie a Little Better" above.

—With reporting by Courtney Higgs