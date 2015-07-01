Lucy Hale Shows Off Her Toned Physique in a Bright Bikini

There's no question that Lucy Hale has one rocking bod. The Pretty Little Liars star is on vacation with friends and rumored beau Anthony Kalabretta in Maui, Hawaii, and yesterday she hit the waves in a bright two-piece Zimmermann swimsuit that showed off all her best assets. The star's mix-and-match bikini ($188; bloomingdales.com) was too cute—the ruffled pale pink bandeau top and contrasting lime green bottoms made for the perfect fun-in-the-sun pair.

But Pretty Little Liars fans, don't fret—Hale is currently on a break from filming her hit TV show, which is in the midst of airing its sixth season.

Check out more gorgeous snaps from her enviable vacay below.

