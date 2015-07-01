Lucy Hale Shows Off Her Toned Physique in a Bright Bikini

There's no question that Lucy Hale has one rocking bod. The Pretty Little Liars star is on vacation with friends and rumored beau Anthony Kalabretta in Maui, Hawaii, and yesterday she hit the waves in a bright two-piece Zimmermann swimsuit that showed off all her best assets. The star's mix-and-match bikini ($188; bloomingdales.com) was too cute—the ruffled pale pink bandeau top and contrasting lime green bottoms made for the perfect fun-in-the-sun pair.

But Pretty Little Liars fans, don't fret—Hale is currently on a break from filming her hit TV show, which is in the midst of airing its sixth season.

Check out more gorgeous snaps from her enviable vacay below.

@annebreiter A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Jun 30, 2015 at 6:09pm PDT

👙👙👙 A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Jun 30, 2015 at 6:08pm PDT

RELATED: 27 Photos to Get You Super Excited for Season 6 of Pretty Little Liars

👫👫 @anthonykalabretta @annebreiter (sorry Adam I don't know your insta) A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Jun 29, 2015 at 9:33pm PDT

This will do @annebreiter A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Jun 29, 2015 at 9:30pm PDT

I like my view. 🌴 A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Jun 29, 2015 at 11:40am PDT

PHOTOS: The Best Celebrity Bikini Snaps