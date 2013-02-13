Lucky for Jane Krakowski, Her New Spinning Buddy Is Jewelry Designer Jennifer Fisher

Designer Jennifer Fisher celebrated the launch of her new jewelry collection at Barneys New York with the help of her favorite spinning buddy, 30 Rock’s Jane Krakowski. “I know her through Soul Cycle!” Krakowski told InStyle.com at the presentation. “You don’t realize when you’re in your sweats that the person next to you is actually this really cool designer.” Initially, Krakowski fell for Fisher’s personalized charms, like the one she donned featuring her son’s Bennett’s “B” initial (inset), but her admiration soon grew. “I think she does such hip, New York, sexy woman jewelry. It’s sophisticated but edgy,” she continued. “When you meet Jennifer you want to emulate what she looks like, so you end up going and buying all the pieces that she’s wearing at the time because she really knows how to pull it together.” And with a new collection now available, she’s already scoping out her next piece—just in time for Valentine’s Day. “I’m going to go home and tell my husband how much I loved the new line... and suggest that he go to the studio!”

— Jennifer Davis, with reporting by Violet Gaynor