Remembering Lucille Ball on Her Birthday

Today, the iconic comedian Lucille Ball would have turned 105 years old. Best known for her role in the 1950s sitcom I Love Lucy, Ball was a trailblazer in Hollywood. While she passed away in 1989, we can’t forget her big personality, fiery red hair, incredible talent, and ability to make us laugh.

Equally as memorable was her iconic character Lucy Ricardo's quirky style and affinity for wearing oversized shirtdresses. Ball often donned striking but simple ensembles for her role as the zany housewife, and to this day, we are still influenced by her surprisingly minimalist fashions.

Her style isn't the only reason we love her: The groundbreaking comedian created her classic sitcom as a way to be both a successful actress and a mom. "I wanted to get out of the pictures and stay home so that I could have children," she explained. Ball starred alongside her real-life husband, Desi Arnaz, in the hilarious series.

