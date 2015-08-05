The New Clothing Line You and Your Daughter Will Love

A whimsical new collaboration between Rebecca Hessel Cohen of LoveShackFancy and Julia Restoin Roitfeld of the motherhood blog Romy and the Bunnies will have your little ones looking the epitome of Hamptons chic. The 32-piece capsule collection for little girls ages 6 months to 5 years old is dedicated to the design duo’s daughters, Scarlett and Romi, who are the models for the looks along with other close friends. For the shoot, the children frolicked in flower crowns amongst lace tipis, little tea parties, and played with real bunnies and baby goats in the idyllic setting of Rebecca’s mother’s Bridgehampton home.

Summer floral printed dresses, bohemian peasant tops, and adorable ruffled bikini bottoms are all part of this collection which is pretty enough to be part of a fairy tale, but playful and comfortable enough for girls to run around and play in. The idea for the collab was hatched when these two mom entrepreneurs met through a shared swim instructor for their girls in the Hamptons and became immediate friends. Sharing a similar sensibility and aesthetic, the obvious next step for them was to merge their brands, and we’re glad they did!

The charming hand-drawn sketches of tiny garden roses, bunnies, and geometric cupcakes are soft and delicate and perfect for warm summer days. Rebecca and Julia chose eight styles that would best reflect the girls' favorite pieces, from a mini skirt to a flutter sleeve dress; peasant tops to rompers; and harem pants to hoodies. The clothing has an organic French feeling and is made to work with the LoveShackFancy collection, so that mothers and daughters could easily wear the pieces together. The new collection is available to buy now on both loveshackfancy.com and romyandthebunnies.com.

