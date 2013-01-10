LoveGold Sponsors Hollywood Lunch for Miss Golden Globe, Francesca Eastwood

The Golden Globes festivities were in high swing yesterday at a lunch sponsored by LoveGold honoring Francesca Eastwood, this year’s Miss Golden Globe, held at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. More than 200 dazzling gold jewels from designers including Neil Lane, Ofira, Pamela Love, H. Stern, and House of Waris were admired at by some of Hollywood’s young stars in attendance including Alona Tal, Kelsey Chow, Kristen Hager and stylist Deborah Waknin. To honor Eastwood’s role as Miss Golden Globe, an honor given every year to a rising star who is a child of a Hollywood icon, she received two gold and diamond necklaces specially designed by Jennifer Meyer. “All my pieces are made in Los Angeles with 18K Gold,” says Meyer. ”It was a huge honor to present them to Francesca Eastwood at the event.”

Plus, see the list of 2013 Golden Globe nominations!

MORE: • Inside the 2013 Golden Globes Gift Bag• See the Golden Globes Presenters• Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on Hosting the Globes

— Marion Fasel