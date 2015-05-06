Love Taylor Swift? Then This Texting App Is for You

Channel your inner Taylor Swift by sending friends T-Swift song lyrics via this newly released app, perfectly named Tay Text. [POPSUGAR]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Vince Vaughn auditioned to play Joey, plus four more tidbits you probably didn't know about Friends. [Huffington Post]

2. U2 gave fans an impromptu performance at Grand Central Terminal in N.Y.C. Monday night. [Today]

3. Snag your tickets fast! Conan O'Brien is taking his show to Comic-Con this summer. [EW]

4. In a show of support for peace in Baltimore, Prince announced a concert to take place on Sunday in the city. [CNN]

5. This is what it's like to play Big Bird on Sesame Street for 45 years. [Time]