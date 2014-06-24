Love at First Site: Your Perfect Music Festival Ensemble Awaits at Stylebop

Image zoom Courtesy Photo (2)

Festival season is in full swing, so it's no surprise that many stores are launching bohemian-chic, Bonnaroo-appropriate collections.

And this morning Stylebop.com, a leading designer e-comm site, launched their jetsetter-inspired festival collection. But how do the website's pieces stand out from the rest? It's simple—their fashion director, Leila Yavari, was one of the most photographed women at Coachella earlier this year. Her vintage-esque Valentino shawl instantly made her a street style star and the expert on dressing for music festivals. So we turned to Yavari for her exclusive take on Stylebop's brand new curated collection.

"Stylebop has always been a big proponent of cultural arts and music specifically, as well as a champion of young talent," Yavari tells InStyle.com. "So many of our designers, like Pamela Love, Laurence Dacade, and Sara Battaglia, are all heavily influenced by music in their work and this was a great opportunity to really create a sort of synergy between the music and fashion worlds."

The collection is simple—it's a selection of five perfect pieces, which can be worn separately or together. There's an awesome paisley-embroidered playsuit from Zimmerman ($445), a fringed shoulder bag from Sara Battaglia ($549), a jeweled headpiece from Pamela Love ($175), ankle booties by Laurence Dacade ($1,169), and John Lennon-style rounded sunnies by Mykita ($495). The collection is the perfect combo of new designers and a new aesthetic combined with a love for all things vintage.

The best part is that each of these pieces can easily work their way into your existing wardrobe. "These pieces embody that modern, boho-chic aesthetic. It's really a matter of mixing it up determining what suits your mood—you can work these pieces into your outfit for al fresco cocktails or Sunday brunches," Yavari says. "They're perfect for all the summer soirees that we all look forward to!"

Check out the pieces exclusively at stylebop.com.