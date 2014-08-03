Love At First Site: Vrai & Oro Offers Fine Jewelry at a Fraction of the Price

So many amazing fashion brands have popped up online (Everlane, AYR) offering quality clothing for a fraction of the price that you would see these pieces go for in stores. They do that by simply cutting out the middle man and selling directly to their customers. While there have a been a number of amazing clothing brands that have been following this model, the jewelry market has mostly been left out—until now.

This is the exact problem that Vanessa Stofenmacher found when working with a number of fine jewelry companies in Los Angeles—markup would be 8 to 10 times, but the quality would often be lacking. Many people would be paying a premium for jewelry that wasn't even so spectacular, she discovered. So together with a longtime friend and old roommate, Chelsea Nicholson, they founded Vrai & Oro with the simple idea of bringing quality, luxurious jewelry directly to customers without the markups.

"We're creating a whole new online experience," Stofenmacher tells InStyle.com. "We're not taking an already established brand and trying to translate that online; we're creating luxury jewelry that's also approachable and not intimidating. Our style is clean and not overwhelming, so that sets us apart." The site is not only a completely new online experience, but the design aesthetic also sets the site apart. The pieces are minimal and meant for every day wear, but it's still fine jewelry.

"Although we have lower price points, we still want to emphasize the face that we are a fine jewelry line. It's luxury, it makes you feel good, and it's high quality. We don't compromise our quality to get those low price points," said Nicholson. There are also a streamlined number of options available—just a few simple, but beautiful rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets that can be stand alone pieces or can be layered together to create a more unique, personalized style. Each of the designs are also all available in gold, silver, or rose gold, so they have a little bit more of a customized feel to them.

"They're approachable, minimal pieces that are meant to be style enhancers—they really translate well with anyone's personal style," Nicholson emphasized.

Whether stacked, layered, or worn by themselves, we're really into Vrai & Oro's pieces and entire concept—they're the perfect investment pieces to make without actually having to shell out your entire rent check for.