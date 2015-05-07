Love at First Site: Lyon + Post Lets You Avoid Fitting Rooms

Ever find yourself with a virtual cart full of awesome-looking finds, but hesitant to pull the trigger because you're unsure of how the pieces will fit? Enter Lyon + Post, the just-launched e-commerce experience that does away with shopping carts, fitting rooms, and annoying exchanges and refunds.

RELATED: We Found the Perfect Black Pants

When you sign up, you'll have access to your own personal queue, where you can stash the items you're considering from brands like Paige, Equipment, Cynthia Vincent, and Current/Elliott. Once you have four items saved, Lyon + Post will ship them right to your doorstep, free of charge, so you can try them out in the comfort of your own home. You'll only be charged for what you keep, and everything else can be sent back in the pre-paid return bag that's enclosed in your shipment. Our favorite part? There's no subscription fee, unlike many of the box services out there. Buyer's remorse is so last season.

RELATED: Our Favorite New Members-Only Site