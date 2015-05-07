Love at First Site: The Fitness Gear You'll Want to Wear All Day

We love a good sweat session—almost as much as we love choosing the gear that comes along with it. So you can imagine our excitement when we heard that Bandier, a cult-favorite retailer among New Yorkers, was expanding into e-commerce.

Now all of the high-performance sneakers, awesome-enough-to-show-off sports bras, and functional apparel that were previously only available at the Manhattan and East Hampton outposts are shipping nationwide.

Known for carrying luxe pieces from designers like Norma Kamali, Outdoor Voices, and Koral Activewear, Bandier spotlights lines that blend a hip, downtown aesthetic with functional details that'll help make your workout a breeze (hello, super-comfy seamless sports bras). Another feature we're loving on bandier.com? The exclusive content from fitness pros who share everything from their clean eating recipes to workout playlists. Now there's one less excuse to get outside and get moving!

