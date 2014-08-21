Love at First Site: Design Your Own Custom Shades with Illesteva's New Tool

Shopping for sunglasses can be a daunting task. Before you hashtag #firstworldproblems, picture yourself in a store scouring racks upon racks of frames in myriad sizes, shapes, and colors. The best case scenario is you find a pair that seemingly complements your face shape. The worst case is you walk out rocking something so futuristic, people sarcastically inquire whether or not you're planning a trip to the moon. It's a bit of a lose-lose situation any way you slice it.

Avoid a summer's worth of embarrassment by trying Illesteva’s cool new "build your own" option. The Italian luxury eyewear brand favored by Beyoncé, Cara Delevingne, and Katy Perry specializes in cooler-than-thou sunglasses with a distinct contemporary age in a veritable rainbow of color options, and is now letting you take the reins by designing your very own pair.

Courtesy

The tool lets you create a personalized version of three iconic Illesteva frames: the Leonard, Leonard II, and Tribeca by choosing from a range of colors and prints, including tortoise, amber, sand, and olive, with the option of also selecting special finishes and lens colors. Founder Daniel Silberman introduced the feature as part of the company's technical revamp, which will be rolled out piece-by-piece over the next six months. "We think our customers are very creative," he told InStyle. "It's amazing to see what color combinations people come up with."

Play around with the tool by first selecting a frame, then a front color, a side color, and a lens color (warning: this process can be very addictive). We recommend combining different textures and hues for a truly attention-grabbing pair (after all, Fashion Week is just around the corner). Check out is easy peasy once you settle on a style: Frames range from $190 to $300, and each custom order takes up to two weeks with free ground shipping within the U.S. If you're not pleased with your creation, each order is eligible for a free return within 10 days. Go ahead, get shady.

