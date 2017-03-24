Hugh Grant Shakes His Booty to "Hotline Bling" in the Love Actually Mini Sequel

The Love Actually reunion we've all been waiting for has finally happened, but we'll have to wait a little bit longer to see it in full.

After much anticipation, the film's mini sequel—Red Nose Day Actually—premiered today in the United Kingdom as part of this year's Comic Relief special on BBC 1. And needless to say, the pre-taped clip was well worth the wait. The movie's original cast members, including Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Andrew Lincoln, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Hugh Grant, and more, all came together to reprise their roles from the 2003 flick.

One of the best moments from the 12-minute short? Prime Minister David, who is played by Grant, attempting to recreate his "Jump For My Love" dance from the original film—except this time he's shaking his booty to Drake's "Hotline Bling." We learn that while his hips still work, he has certainly aged a bit. David ends up falling down the stairs, and that's when Natalie (Martine McCutcheon) appears to scold him for his antics.

Hugh Grant booty shakin' to Hotline Bling just about finished us off!!! #ComicRelief #RedNoseDayActually pic.twitter.com/PIE5vMJo3I — BBC Comedy (@bbccomedy) March 24, 2017

Another epic moment? When we discover that Mark, Lincoln's character, has indeed married the one and only Kate Moss, who makes a brief cameo in the video. Talk about epic.

Fans in the United States can tune in to the full special on May 25 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.