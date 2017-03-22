Love Actually Stars Use Signs to Hilariously Debate: Who Aged the Best?

Love Actually fans, it's time to start getting excited about the movie's mini sequel—and plenty of the original cast members are here to help!

On Wednesday NBC dropped the first U.S. teaser for Love Actually's Red Nose Day Special and it's hilarious. The giggle-inducing video features Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Andrew Lincoln, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Hugh Grant, and more members of the 2003 film's ensemble cast—including a grown up Sam and Joanna!—holding up those famous cue cards to give a little taste of what's to come on May 25.

"Tune in to see what happened to everyone," reads the card Lúcia Moniz (who played Aurélia, love interest to Colin Firth's character) holds.

"And, amongst other things, which one of us has aged best," says one of Knightley's cards. "One thing's for sure ...," reads the second.

"It's not Colin Firth," says the poster held by Grant, who grins smugly at the camera. Classic.

"I think it's obviously Liam, isn't it," reads Neeson's own card. Those cheeky Brits!

Watch the entire video above and get ready to tune in to the special on May 25 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.