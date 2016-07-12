Lourdes Leon and Her Girl Gang Define #SquadGoals in Stella McCartney's Campaign Video

Not since the era of the Spice Girls and Destiny's Child have we wanted in on a clique this badly. Yesterday, Stella McCartney released the film for her millennial-focused POP fragrance, with a plotline that involves Lourdes Leon, Amandla Stenberg, Grimes, and Kenya Kinski-Jones embarking on a road trip through the California desert—in a pink convertible-pool hybrid, no less. The dreamy video almost appears to be washed with the rose-tinted 1977 filter, and was shot by Melina Matsoukas, who was also responsible for Beyoncé's "Formation" video, NBD.

POP by Stella McCartney is here! Shop the new fragrance now at #StellaMcCartney.com and at select Stella stores worldwide. Discover the #POPNOW campaign featuring #LolaLeon, @actuallyGrimes, @KenyaKinskiJ and @AmandlaStenberg on #StellasWorld. Shot by @_glen_luchford. A photo posted by Stella McCartney (@stellamccartney) on Mar 24, 2016 at 9:25am PDT

Earlier this year, the designer announced that Leon had joined the POP crew, and the fun ad images that followed mirrored the scent's dynamic violet, plumeria, and green mandarin notes. Find POP by Stella McCartney right now for $72 at sephora.com, and hit play on the above video to see the campaign in full.