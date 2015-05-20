She's Gone Gray! Lourdes Leon Steps Out with Silver Hair

The end of finals week is always a beautiful thing, and Lourdes Leon is celebrating with a brand new makeover! After finishing her freshman year at the University of Michigan, Leon was spotted back home in New York City rocking a pale silver hue and a much shorter crop. Recently, stars like Dascha Polanco, Zosia Mamet, and now Lourdes have jumped on the #GrannyHair trend by taking their natural tones to an uber-light slate. The movement itself is surprising, especially since most of us used to take extra steps to hide those gray roots, it's less surprising that Leon is onboard—considering that Madonna is her mother, breaking the mold, sparking new trends, and going for unexpected style choices clearly runs in her DNA.

