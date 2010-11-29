Lourdes Leon Dyes Her Hair Black

How to rebel when your mom is one of the most envelope-pushing performers of all-time? Well, according to Lourdes Leon, you dye your hair black! Back in October, Madonna's daughter told us she was planning on celebrating her 14th birthday with a new hair color. Lourdes was eying a bright blue shade, while Madonna favored a deep raven black. At this month's Harry Potter premiere, it was clear Lourdes took Madonna's advice. Turns out sometimes parents really do know best.

—With reporting by Lavinel Savu