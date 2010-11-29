Lourdes Leon Dyes Her Hair Black

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
Kendall Herbst
Nov 29, 2010 @ 2:01 pm

How to rebel when your mom is one of the most envelope-pushing performers of all-time? Well, according to Lourdes Leon, you dye your hair black! Back in October, Madonna's daughter told us she was planning on celebrating her 14th birthday with a new hair color. Lourdes was eying a bright blue shade, while Madonna favored a deep raven black. At this month's Harry Potter premiere, it was clear Lourdes took Madonna's advice. Turns out sometimes parents really do know best.

MORE! Try darker locks yourself in our virtual Makeover Tool!

With reporting by Lavinel Savu

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!