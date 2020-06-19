Breonna Taylor's Family Has Met with the Kentucky Attorney General Over Her Case
Taylor's mother is said to have left the meeting feeling good about the case.
Update 08/13/20: On Wednesday, August 12, Breonna Taylor's family met with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. The attorney who represents Taylor's family, Sam Aguiar, told TMZ that Cameron did not say if he'll charge the officers in her death, but that he showed a real interest in the case, and Taylor's mom, Tamika Palmer, says they walked out of the meeting feeling good about the case. Cameron said during the 45-minute meeting that he's waiting on the FBI's ballistic report, which he believes will give him the information he needs to interview new witnesses and re-interview old ones.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced that one of the three police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor will be fired, NBC News reports. Rob Schroeder, Louisville Metro Police Department Chief, has initiated termination procedures against Officer Brett Hankison. Previously, he had been placed administrative reassignment. He has not been arrested or faced any criminal charges.
"Unfortunately, due to a provision in state law that I very much would like to see changed, both the Chief and I are precluded from talking about what brought us to this moment, or even the timing of this decision,” a statement from Fischer reads. The press conference announcing the new developments lasted less than a minute, according to criminal justice reporter Jason Riley.
Hankison is one of three officers that were involved in Taylor's murder on March 13. WDRB reports that Hankison has a "lengthy history of sexual allegations and using excessive force," though that did not stop his fellow officers from repeatedly electing him to the merit board. Yesterday, Mayor Fischer requested that Hankison be removed from the merit board.
One of Taylor's attorneys, Sam Aguiar, accused Louisville police of having a "propensity to cover up incriminating evidence implicating criminal conduct of Hankison."
"This is an officer that is an incredibly bad apple that has gotten away with way too much for way too long," Aguiar said last week. "LMPD really does need to look long and hard to what a true internal affairs department is supposed to do and whether they’ve got one that has any teeth whatsoever."
Mayor Fischer did not mention the other two officers in the case, Sergeant Jon Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove.
It has been five months since Breonna Taylor was killed in her own home and still no one has been held accountable for her murder. This means that the fight to get justice for her is not over and there are still plenty of things you can do. You can sign the petition (that currently has almost 8 million signatures), you can contact Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer by calling his office at (502) 574-2003 or by filling out the contact form on his site, and you can donate funds to Breonna's family to help them fight for her. Importantly you can also continue to use whatever platform you have to call attention to the case and make sure the world remembers her name.