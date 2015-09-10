Louise Roe on Her "Strategic" NYFW Wardrobe Plan

Author, host, and NYFW staple Louise Roe is often one of the best-dressed of the front row. And while her outfits ooze effortless elegance, the L.A.-based star admits that it takes some careful planning to jet from city to city in style.

"You can't bring your whole closet, so you have to be pretty strategic," says Roe, in a Karen Millen dress and vintage Hermès scarf, at the N.Y.C. launch party for the app, Snap+Style. "I'm very lucky because I get sent things to wear from fashion brands, but I really do rely on chic staple pieces, like a neutral tank top, jeans, and little black clutches that can fill in the gaps from day-to-day."

RELATED: 5 #NYFW Insiders Tell Us How They Survive The Busiest Week of the Year

Though some street style stars are careful never to repeat a look, Roe doesn't think that is realistic. "I will regularly pull out a dress that I haven't worn in five years, pair it with a new belt, and go," she says. "That's what fashion is all about."

It was that mix-and-match mentality that made Roe the perfect choice to be the brand ambassador for Snap+Style, a new app that connects users with personal stylists who pair items from their existing wardrobe with on-trend new finds to purchase. "It's brilliant if you have a pair of shoes or an item in your closet that you're not sure what to wear with," she says. "You get real fashion advice in real time."

And after years in the industry, she is definitely a pro at wading through the onslaught of trends every season. This fashion week, expect a '70s influence on her Insta' feed. "Right now, I'm loving that decade and the icons from that era like, Ali MacGraw and Lauren Hutton," she says. "It's all about fringe, paisley, and loads of smudged eyeliner."

RELATED: InStyle Editors' Fantasy Outfits for the First Day of #NYFW