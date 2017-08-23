Louise Linton Apologizes for Her "Inappropriate and Highly Insensitive" Instagram Spat with Commentor

It was the Instagram reply heard round the world.

Louise Linton, wife of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, actress, Scot, and out-of-touch Olympics gold medal winner, is walking back her fiery take down of an Instagram commenter that shocked and appalled the nation on Monday.

"I apologize for my post on social media yesterday as well as my response. It was inappropriate and highly insensitive," Linton said in a statement from her publicist, per CNN.

It all started when the 36-year-old Scottish actress shared a photo of herself deplaning a military jet while wearing pricey designer clothing on Instagram. You know...like you do. But it was the not-so-modest beauty's decision to call out each designer in the caption that really took things over the edge for one Oregon mom, who commented "glad we could pay for your little getaway. #Deplorable."

This is where Linton really took a tumble. Instead of blowing off the comment on the now-deleted post, the wife of the high-ranking government official, shot back with a lesson in epic passive aggression, calling the commenter "adorably out of touch," and basically poor-shaming her.

Louise Linton, wife of US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, just turned her Instagram private after posting this (h/t @skenigsberg) pic.twitter.com/beakVnAhhu — Margarita Noriega (@margarita) August 22, 2017

Yeah, not a good look.